Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Decreases By 40.0%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 21,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
