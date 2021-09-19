Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Decreases By 33.3%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $45,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,479.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

