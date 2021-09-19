Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Drops By 29.4%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of EFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 96,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,259. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

