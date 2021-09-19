Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases By 42.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE ETO opened at $33.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1792 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.