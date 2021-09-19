Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Drops By 50.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,699 shares of company stock worth $191,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

FMAO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 14,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

