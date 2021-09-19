Short Interest in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Increases By 58.3%

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Generations Bancorp NY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 5,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Generations Bancorp NY has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter worth $298,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter worth $643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new position in Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About Generations Bancorp NY

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

