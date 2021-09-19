Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Drops By 33.2%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

