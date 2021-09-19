Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Drops By 37.7%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GSEVU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,819. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 18.4% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 1.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter.

