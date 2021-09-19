Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Increases By 39.6%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $214,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.3% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAC. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

