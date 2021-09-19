Short Interest in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Declines By 31.7%

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 332,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. 136,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 million, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 2.05. Hill International has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 439,867 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hill International by 275.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

