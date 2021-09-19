Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Declines By 32.8%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HNHPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 35,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,590. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.