Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Drops By 27.3%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFXY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Infrax Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

