Short Interest in International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Increases By 100.0%

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. International Stem Cell has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

