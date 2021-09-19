Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declines By 34.3%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

