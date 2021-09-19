Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Grows By 94.7%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,093. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54.

