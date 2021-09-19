Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Drops By 32.7%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LNSTY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 220,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,954. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

