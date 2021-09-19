Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expands By 34.4%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

