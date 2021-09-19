Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Grows By 35.9%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,722,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,043. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

