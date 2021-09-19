Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declines By 47.6%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.75% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

