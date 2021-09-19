Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Grows By 39.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$23.44 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.15.
About Mitsui Fudosan
