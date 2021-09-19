Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Grows By 39.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$23.44 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

