Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Increases By 44.0%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $830.63 million, a PE ratio of -122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 74.3% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 280,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Gold by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in New Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

