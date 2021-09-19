Short Interest in Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Increases By 99.0%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,367. Outbrain has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

