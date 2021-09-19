Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Increases By 54.7%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the August 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Shares of XPDI opened at $10.15 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

