Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Increases By 68.5%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 207,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

