Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Increases By 75.3%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RAVE stock remained flat at $$1.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

