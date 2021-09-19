Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Increases By 75.3%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RAVE stock remained flat at $$1.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
