Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Declines By 50.0%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROYMY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.74.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

