Short Interest in Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Drops By 36.0%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Skeena Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,917. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

