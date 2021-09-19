Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Declines By 27.8%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000.

DNAB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

