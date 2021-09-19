Short Interest in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Increases By 56.5%

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE SXI traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,275. Standex International has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

