Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Grows By 93.2%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

