Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Grows By 50.4%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

