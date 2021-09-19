Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Drops By 34.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.74 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

