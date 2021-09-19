Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Rises By 104.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WDH opened at $3.01 on Friday. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

