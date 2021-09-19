Showcase Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $316,298.44 and approximately $79,956.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00120583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175678 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.31 or 0.06981454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.92 or 0.99969036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.85 or 0.00849510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.