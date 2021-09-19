Shreeram Aradhye Sells 2,056 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.61 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

