Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 77,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. Sika has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

