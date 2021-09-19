Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after buying an additional 496,895 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.