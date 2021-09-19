Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Update

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simply stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06. Simply has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Get Simply alerts:

About Simply

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.