Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.37.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

