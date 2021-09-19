Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

