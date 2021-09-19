Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

