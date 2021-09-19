Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 828 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $30,463,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

