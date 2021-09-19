Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 496,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 387,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$89.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

