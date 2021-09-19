Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $322.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.96. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,225,829 shares of company stock valued at $342,904,627. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

