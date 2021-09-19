Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. 837,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,063. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

