Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 717,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

XPL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 288,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,955. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

