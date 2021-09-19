Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in August

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SONVY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 286,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Sonova has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $83.59.

SONVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

