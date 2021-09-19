S&P Global Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

S&P Global stock opened at $446.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.67. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

