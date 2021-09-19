S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is swisspartners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.6% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.42. 1,482,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,194. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

