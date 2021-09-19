Splintershards Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $37.10 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032391 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

